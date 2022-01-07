GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

GDS stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.95. GDS has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

