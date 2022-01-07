GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Increased to C$70.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.08.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$55.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.87. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

