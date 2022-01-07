GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.91 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $323.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOP opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.