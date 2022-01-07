Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.96. Gannett shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 5,130 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.56.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gannett by 98.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gannett by 222.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 675.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 94,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

