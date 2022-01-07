Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.96. Gannett shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 5,130 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.56.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gannett by 98.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gannett by 222.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 675.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 94,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
