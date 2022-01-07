Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Gap Up to $46.99

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.99, but opened at $50.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties shares last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 2,703 shares trading hands.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,716 shares of company stock worth $2,016,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

