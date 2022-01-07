GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $9.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.62. 12,109,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.13. GameStop has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

