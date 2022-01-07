FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Etsy, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $8.61 per share for the year.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $196.95 on Thursday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,433 shares of company stock valued at $72,686,504 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,595,000 after buying an additional 57,202 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $37,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

