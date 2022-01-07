FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $18.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $20.49 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 334,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.