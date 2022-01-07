FY2022 Earnings Estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Issued By Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.08.

Shares of GDI opened at C$55.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$41.00 and a 12-month high of C$60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

