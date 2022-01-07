FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

RKT opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after buying an additional 641,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 51.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after buying an additional 527,957 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.