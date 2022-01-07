FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

