Function X Tops One Day Volume of $4.21 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Function X has a market capitalization of $326.33 million and $4.21 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,306.19 or 0.99872302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00102215 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.58 or 0.00874834 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.