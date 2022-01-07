Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,820,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 20,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NYSE:YMM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,512,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

