FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 347.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 39,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 157.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 420.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 335.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 246.4% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 148,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 105,666 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $281.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

