FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,830 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $394.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

