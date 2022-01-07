Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fuel Tech by 58.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTEK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 237,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,200. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 5.63. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

