FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 38.5% in December

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 494.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 528,206 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
