Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,113.13 ($15.00).

A number of analysts have commented on FRES shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.06) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.13) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.45) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Fresnillo stock traded down GBX 33.20 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 822.40 ($11.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 742.60 ($10.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,280 ($17.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 902.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 846.56. The company has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

