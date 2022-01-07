Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.89

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 9422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $317,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

