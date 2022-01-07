Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after buying an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.