Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLAC stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. 22,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

