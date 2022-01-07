Frax (FRAX) One Day Volume Tops $77.63 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $77.63 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00060813 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00073969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.73 or 0.07634896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.82 or 1.00051119 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,925,575,294 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

