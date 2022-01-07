Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

FC stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.53 million, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

