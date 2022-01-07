Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Down 1.9%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 1,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

