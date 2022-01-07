Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the November 30th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

