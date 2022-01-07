FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $43.41. Approximately 2,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,259,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,683,000 after buying an additional 50,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after buying an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

