Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of FMTX opened at $12.79 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.