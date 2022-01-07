Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.50. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,367 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 623.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

