Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOCS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of FOCS opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

