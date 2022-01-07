Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Flywire worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,118,311.

Shares of FLYW opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

