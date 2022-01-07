flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in December

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.6 days.

flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $$23.75 during midday trading on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $139.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

FNNTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.