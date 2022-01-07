Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $180.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.59.

FIVN opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.26. Five9 has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,960 shares of company stock worth $7,876,547. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

