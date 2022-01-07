Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $992.06 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Five Below posted sales of $858.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Shares of FIVE opened at $191.01 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day moving average of $197.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,577 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Five Below by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

