FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Up 53.0% in December

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,500 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 597,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.44. 255,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,382. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

