First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Get First United alerts:

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.97. First United has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First United in the third quarter worth $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter worth $796,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First United (FUNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.