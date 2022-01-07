First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEU traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.84. 643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a one year low of $64.49 and a one year high of $79.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

