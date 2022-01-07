First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

FTAG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $30.86. 154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.