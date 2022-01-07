First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $727,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVOL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. 493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,939. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.