First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 126,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 159,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

