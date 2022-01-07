First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.13. 163,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,440,734. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.