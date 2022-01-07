First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,680 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

IWV traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.52 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

