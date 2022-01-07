First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 216,589 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 120.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,589 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $36,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 25.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 228,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Exelon by 20.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.43. 170,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

