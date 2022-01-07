First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $27.50 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 309,121 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $27,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,984. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.