First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $276,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

