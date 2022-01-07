FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Update

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the third quarter worth $1,453,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter valued at $829,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group alerts:

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 167,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,422. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.