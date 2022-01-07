FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Head-To-Head Analysis

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FingerMotion and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Varonis Systems 0 2 15 0 2.88

Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $70.22, indicating a potential upside of 57.17%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Volatility and Risk

FingerMotion has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -24.01% -247.73% -59.98% Varonis Systems -30.93% -19.47% -9.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FingerMotion and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $16.68 million 13.12 -$4.38 million ($0.14) -37.03 Varonis Systems $292.69 million 16.38 -$94.01 million ($1.09) -40.99

FingerMotion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FingerMotion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats FingerMotion on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

