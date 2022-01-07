Financial Review: Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) versus Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Neenah (NYSE:NP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sylvamo and Neenah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Neenah 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sylvamo presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.96%. Neenah has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.54%. Given Neenah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neenah is more favorable than Sylvamo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Neenah shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Neenah shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and Neenah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.45 $170.00 million N/A N/A Neenah $792.60 million 1.01 -$15.80 million ($0.49) -97.08

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Neenah.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Neenah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A Neenah -0.83% 14.28% 5.21%

Summary

Neenah beats Sylvamo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets. The Fine Paper & Packaging segment supplies premium printing, packaging, and other high-end specialty papers in North America. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

