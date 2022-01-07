Financial Advisory Group Takes $68,000 Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 4,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,247. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

