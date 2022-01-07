Financial Advisory Group Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 976,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,432,320. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $82.65 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72.

