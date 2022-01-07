FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.46.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. FIGS has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Research analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

